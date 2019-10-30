Wayne Paul Bailey passed away on October 12, 2019, shortly after a cancer diagnosis. He was the most selfless and loving dad, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, uncle and friend. He greeted everyone with a “good morning,” no matter what time it was, and always responded with a “fantastic” when asked how he was doing. He joins his loving wife, Donna, his son, Jeff, and his parents, Jack and Dorothy in heaven.
Wayne devoted his life to caring for his family and is survived by his three children, Scot, Cris, and Robin, brother Norman, sisters-in-law Jane and Karen, brother-in-law Dick, son-in-law Matt, daughter-in-law Terri, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held for family on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., with an open reception for family and friends at Wayne’s daughter’s home in Yorba Linda starting at 3:00 p.m.
