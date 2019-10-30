Wayne Paul Bailey passed away on October 12, 2019, shortly after a cancer diagnosis. He was the most selfless and loving dad, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, uncle and friend. He greeted everyone with a “good morning,” no matter what time it was, and always responded with a “fantastic” when asked how he was doing. He joins his loving wife, Donna, his son, Jeff, and his parents, Jack and Dorothy in heaven.