Darleen Ortlieb Freche

Darleen Ortlieb Frechen, 70, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, in Los Alamitos, CA, with her husband at her side. Darleen was born August 2, 1948 in Jersey City, NJ. Darleen’s earliest years were spent on a farm in New Jersey where her love for nature and wildlife began. Darleen studied art at Cazenovia College in New York, and after graduating in 1968, taught High School Art for five years in New Jersey where she grew up. After relocating to California in 1974, Darleen pursued her love of art and was appointed to the Los Alamitos Fine Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission where she served for 16 years. She was also on the Board of Directors of the Orange County West End Theatre, the Orange County Consortium of the Arts, the Los Alamitos/Cypress Community Art League, the Los Alamitos Photography Club, and she taught Art Classes for the Los Alamitos Recreation Center.

In 1997, she retired from her position as an Administrative Director at Long Beach Memorial Miller Children’s Hospital and acquired her IWRC certification as a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, educator, and trainer. Working with indigenous wildlife inspired her to focus her art work on the animals she cared for. Darleen soon discovered the potential of using California gourds as her newest medium to create a union of art and nature. Darleen joined the Mountain Arts Gallery in 2006 and served on the Mountain Arts Network Board of Directors since 2007. Darleen is survived by her husband Howard Frechen, brother Frank Ortlieb, and sisters Diane Stachowiak and Kathleen O’Hara.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Darleen’s memory may be made online at HummingbirdSociety.org, or send a check to The Hummingbird Society, 6560 State Route 179, Suite 124, Sedona, AZ 86351.

A MEMORIAL POTLUCK WILL BE HELD JULY 20, 2-4PM IN THE MOUNTAIN ARTS COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER (CAC) in the lower Lake Arrowhead Village.