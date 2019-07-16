Gary Vogt 70, passed away July 1st from a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Sharon, two granddaughters, a son Alan, wife Amanda, two grandchildren, and one sister, Carol and her husband Pat.

After graduation from Redondo Union High School; He began work for GTE before leaving to serve with the Army in Vietnam. He returned to GTE through all the changes until it became Verizon retiring after 42 years. Crestliners knew him as “Gary The Phone Guy.”

A celebration of his life will be held August 4th, 2:00PM to 5:00PM at the San Moritz Lodge. Family and friends are welcome to attend and share their stories. Casual attire.