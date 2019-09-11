Shirley E. Hunstock

Shirley Hunstock was the daughter of Stanley Davies and Eunice Leutweiler Davies, and the sister of Gene Davies. She grew up in Huntington Beach and Midway City, CA. After graduating from Huntington Beach High School in 1943, she enrolled at UCLA where she graduated in 1946 with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

On July 20, 1946, Shirley married William P. (Bill) Hunstock in Whittier, CA. They became the parents of two sons, Bill (1948) and Jim (1951). After graduation from UCLA, Bill and Shirley moved to Anaheim where Bill taught at Anaheim High School.

In 1956 the family moved to Lake Arrowhead when Bill became a teacher and coach at Rim of the World High School. Shirley also worked at Rim High primarily in the Counseling Office. They retired in 1981 and continued to live in Lake Arrowhead until 1991. During those years Shirley was an active member of the community, serving as a volunteer at the hospital and as a member of the Lake Arrowhead Water Board.

After moving to Murrieta, CA in 1991 Shirley remained active, enjoying tennis and aerobics; and traveling around the country and the world. She found great joy in being around her children, grand-children and great grand-children. She and Bill were married for 65 years. Following Bill’s death in 2012 Shirley moved to Temecula.

Shirley was an example of strength to her family and friends and one who always looked upon life with a positive attitude. In April of 1961 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery. She had recurrences of breast cancer in 1984, and again in 1989. Never one to complain, she continued to live her life with optimism and continued to be active, playing tennis well into her 80’s. At the time of her death she was a 58 year breast cancer survivor, and one of the longest, and oldest, breast cancer survivors in the country.

Shirley will be missed by so many friends and family members. She was survived by her sons Bill (Cheryl) and Jim (Leanne); grand-children Hunter (Amy), Marie; Andrew (Laura), Meghan (Amere), and Caitlin (Mike); and 10 great grand-children. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 in Temecula from 1:00-4:00pm at the Morgan Hill Community Center. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made in Shirley’s name to the American Cancer Society.