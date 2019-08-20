David Russell Stretz, passed away in Palm Springs, California, at the age of 88.

David was born in Compton, California in 1930. As a young man he proudly enlisted in the army and served 2 years in Austria. He returned home to California attending both Orange Coast College and San Diego State University. Later, he received his contracting license. He began Stretz General and Masonry Contracting and ran the entire company for 40 years. He married and started his family. His son, Eric Stretz was born April 15, 1961.

David met his future 2nd wife, Darlene in 1975 in Costa Mesa, California. They married and left Costa Mesa to build their custom home in Lake Arrowhead, California. They resided there until his disability. Dave and Darlene retired shortly thereafter to Desert Hot Springs for the remainder of his life.

David loved animals. He and Darlene loved and cared for 8 dogs during their time together. David was a devoted Catholic and attended church regularly at Our Lady of the Lake, in Lake Arrowhead, California. He also attended mass at Saint Elizabeth in Desert Hot Springs, California. David was a talented cartoon artist. He designed and wrote his own funny insightful cartoon strips. His cartoons always included happy dogs. He was a sought after masonry contractor and designer until his death.

David is survived by his wife, Darlene, his son, Eric and wife Cristi, his grandchildren, Jacob and his wife, Rebecca, great grandchildren, Claire and Jackson, grandson, David and his wife, Paige, great grandson, Zechariah, Jesse and his wife Kimberly, his 3 stepchildren, Rudy Arechigo, granddaughter Christina, Marla Heath, her husband, Jeffery, granddaughter Charlotte, Vicki Phelps, grandson Christopher Knox, his wife Renae, granddaughter, Holly Breau, great granddaughter Aria, and his dogs, Zowie and Ally.

Services are being held Monday, September 2nd, 10:45am at Riverside National Cemetery.