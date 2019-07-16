Gary Vogt - Requiem to a Notable Person

On July 1, 2019 the Prince of Crestline left us to go to that big garage shop in the sky. Neighbors bowed their heads and wondered why he was selected to leave us so quickly and unceremoniously. After all, GARY VOGT was a very special person and all of his neighbors and acquaintances were well aware of that. I refer to him as the Prince of Crestline because he was a Prince of a person, doing for others without regard to the time, travel, or expense the project demanded. Although Gary was still a somewhat regular guy. Retired from Verizon, he constantly worked on his and friends’ cars and in his yard and house to improve his and his wife’s nice home. On Wabern Drive it seemed as if we were all retired and working on our favorite projects but he was extraordinarily different. Gary was unlike us in a very substantive manner. At the first sign of a neighbor’s distress he was quickly on his way in his Dodge diesel truck or 3-wheeled scooter to help resolve the problem. No problem was too unwieldly, large enough, complicated, or distant enough to test his resolve. Once, he dropped in to visit a retired senior lady when he was in the area. She had moved miles down the hill from the mountain. He quickly noted the lady was struggling with the oppressive Corona heat without any form of cooling device in her home. On returning to Crestline he quickly found a near new swamp cooler which he then delivered and installed much to her total satisfaction and appreciation. Gary was like that. Seeing a need and taking action to address it quickly. His deliveries of fireplace ready wood to neighbors was legend. No amount of coaxing would encourage him to accept payment for that deed. And, he refused payment for any and all of the assistance he provided even when the expense might be out of his own pocket. Our family, husband, wife, and daughter moved into our home in Crestline on November of 1980. We were indeed fortunate that Gary, Susan, Sharon, and Allan lived just four homes down the street and we all quickly became good friends. Gary and I shared many projects together. When any one of them was completed he would say “I love you man”. In my involuntary stoicism and social awkwardness, I simply could not reciprocate. It is with profound friendship and deep affection I can now say: “Gary, I love you too man. Rest in Peace.”