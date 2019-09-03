Our Beloved, Ruth Ellen Simpson lost her battle and went to be with the Lord Aug. 30, 2019. She was a great, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. She passed away from numerous complications from Parkinson’s. She was an on and off again resident of Crestline. She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence Simpson, her son, Larry Simpson and her daughter, Claire Rocha.

She leaves behind her brother, William Hamilton of Port Angeles, Washington, her son Norman Simpson of Crestline. Grandchildren, Kerry Bauman, Thomas and Michael Simpson from Texas. Aaron Simpson, Steven Whitney from Minnesota, Mary Simpson from Hesperia, Larry Simpson from Apple Valley, Margaret Kenley from Rancho Cucamunga, Amanda “Ruth” Simpson, Jenna Brockman, Joshua, Johnathan and Jesse Bruening all from Crestline. Jessica Darnell from Lake Arrowhead. Jason and Jacob Duncan both from San Bernadino. Ruth also leaves behind numerous great grandchildren, her best friends, Roger and Edna Pike from North Carolina also Ellen Swears from Idaho along with many friends.She enjoyed her hikes, her travels and found beauty in life. She was loved by all that got the pleasure of knowing her. May she be resting in peace in the arms of our Lord. You will be greatly missed.