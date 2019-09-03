Eldon Sanford O’Brien was born in Omaha, NE and grew up in San Jose, CA. He graduated from Bellarmine Prep in San Jose and University of Notre Dame in 1948. He married Catherine Kiely in 1950 and they lived in Eureka and Los Gatos where he worked as an insurance adjuster. In 1966 he moved his family to Claremont where he worked as a private investigator. In 1976 he began publication of “Verdictum Juris” and “The Evaluator,” legal newspaper and book, tracking civil jury trials throughout Southern California. He and Cathy moved to Lake Arrowhead in 1988 where they were very active in their parish, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, and resided in their beloved mountains for over 18 years. Eldon was very active in the Lake Arrowhead Rotary Club, even serving as President, during the 1990’s. They retired in Upland and finally, Rancho Cucamonga. Eldon was a man of great faith, profound integrity, kindness and courage. He was an excellent baseball player, a pitcher (nicknamed “Lefty”) from childhood throughout college and he pitched for the Navy during WWII. He passed on a pro career in order to focus on starting a family. He was known for his wisdom, Irish humor and the ability to make anyone feel special and loved.