Pranksters Disrespect New Flag on ALA Tower

Soon after the Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) sent out a big e-blast proudly announcing installation of an 8’ x 12’ American flag on the tower, “it was improperly removed Thursday evening after midnight,” reported Wayne Austin, ALA’s general manager.

“We were sad when we came in Friday and found it was not on the pole,” Austin said. “We had meetings about it all day long. It was very disconcerting.”

Fortunately, at the Lake Safety Committee meeting on Saturday morning, safety patrol members announced that they found the flag in the lake.

When the 8’ x 12’ flag is dry, it weighs a lot. Austin reported that when wet, the flag is especially heavy. The safety patrol set the flag out to dry and found that there was no damage. It is now back up on the flagpole where it belongs.

“We are looking at different ways of securing the ladder to discourage this new type of teenage prank to take the flag,” Austin said. “It seems to be a new attractive nuisance.”

As a reminder, the United States Code (4 USC 8) lists the ways in which the American flag must not be disrespected. In particular, 4 USC 8(b): The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise; and

4 USC 8(e): The flag should never be fastened, displayed, used, or stored in such a manner as to permit it to be easily torn, soiled, or damaged in any way.