Gala, Home Tour and After Party Sept. 21-22

“The 45th annual Home Tour is a celebration of Lake Arrowhead Art & Living,” said Sondra Hughes, Home Tour chairwoman. “We are excited to showcase three lakefront homes this year, plus a special home, Candyland, that is transformed into an art gallery, and a special chateau.”

Details of each home and events are available in the Home Tour Magazine on the home page of www.mountain-news.com.

“We are bringing back the Friday Night VIP Gala and it will be held at a lakefront home in Meadow Bay,” Hughes said.

Tickets are $125 per person and it includes dinner, wine, entertainment and an exclusive VIP tour of this lakeside estate.

“This evening event will allow all the guests to enjoy the whimsical features of this magical home,” added Hughes.

The 45th annual Home Tour is on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ticket price is $75 per person and includes five homes with the art gallery presentation, boat shuttle, wine and cheese reception at Burnt Mill Beach Club and a souvenir wine glass to take home.

Want to meet all the artists from the Candyland home? Register for the Art & Living After Party and meet the artists. This after party starts at 6 p.m. at Candyland in the Tavern Bay area. Tickets are $125 per person and include wine, craft beer tasting, dinner paired with a special wine, desserts and entertainment.

“This After Party is a celebration of Lake Arrowhead living,” said Robin Bull, executive director of Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the Friday Night Gala, Home Tour and the After Party event tickets, call (909) 336-1547 or visit www.ilovelakearrowhead.com/hometour.