Riverside Philharmonic Concert - Sunday, September 15

Celebrating America is the theme of this year’s classical concert performed by the Riverside County Philharmonic, conducted by Tomasz Golka, on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. Presented by Arrowhead Arts Association (AAA), the concert will take place at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church located at 27627, Rim of the World Drive, Crest Park.

Tomasz Golka, the music director of the Riverside Philharmonic, has conducted 1,000 performances since he became a professional conductor in 2002.

“You will hear from the Riverside’s professional symphony orchestra featuring world-class musicians this Sunday,” said Golka. “Many have performed in Hollywood movies and many performing with Riverside Philharmonic are from the greater Los Angeles area, Hollywood and Riverside,” Golka said.

According to Golka, he will feature violin soloist Francesca de Pasquale - the Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto at the Classical Music Festival on Sept. 15.

“We will be playing a piece by Beethoven’s 2nd Symphony,” Golka added.

“Mike Barry will be playing a beautiful piece and he is a very successful video game and film composer,” said Golka. “The theme is Celebrating American so our audience will hear many pieces about America. Our program include Mike Barry Lamentations for string orchestra, Barber Violin Concerto and Beethoven Symphony #2.”

Two other pieces include the iconic classical work of Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, Haydn’s Symphony No. 26.

Since winning first prize at the 2003 Eduardo Mata International Conducting Competition, Golka has appeared as conductor and composer with orchestras in North and South America and Europe to great critical acclaim.

Golka has served as Cover Conductor for Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos, the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Cleveland Orchestra. He was a semi-finalist in the 2010 Solti International Conducting Competition and the 2005 Malko International Conducting Competition, where he conducted the Frankfurt Radio Symphony and the Danish Radio Symphony, respectively.

Tomasz Golka is a composer of both film and concert works. He was recently named Composer-in-residence of the 2018 Boulder International Chamber Music Competition. He composed the score for the 2018 short film “The Dare” and is currently working on an original score for the film “Shaking Cup.” His concert works have been performed by the symphony orchestras of California, El Paso, Williamsport, Boca del Rio, and the Suffolk County Festival Orchestra.

AAA’s mission is to “bring the magic of music to the mountains”. The concert on Sunday is just one of the many facets of AAA’s mission to the community. In addition to sponsoring concerts, AAA has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars bringing music to the children into local classrooms.

“Out of that experience, and seeing the gap in music instruction in our school district, AAA created our string program 20 years ago to teach the violin, viola and cello,” said Ken Camarella of AAA. “This program has changed the lives of hundreds of students with a new discipline in learning that comes from the practice needed to play their instruments and the interaction needed to be a part of a great performing ensemble.”

The MountainTop Strings, which consists of local mountain students, will open the concert at 2 p.m.

“The [kids] are mentored by AAA’s two great string teachers, Sharon Rizzo and Linda Wilson,” Camarella said. “The MountainTop Strings are the community and Arrowhead Arts Association’s success story by far.”

Through the sponsorship of AAA, some of these budding virtuosos have been to Carnegie Hall and two Italian tours.

“This would not have been possible without AAA’s sponsorship,” Camarella said. “Events such as Carnegie Hall, Italian tours and Sunday’s concert are life-changing experiences for these string students. These events give them the poise and professional demeanor to be successful in any career path they choose in the future. When you can perform in front of hundreds of people without being shy or feeling uneasy, that allows for a transfer of image to later life with tremendous assurance and self-esteem.”

AAA teaches about 100 students every year and the cost to the parents is almost nothing as the organization pays for the teachers, music and instruments.

“This educational experience can’t be duplicated at our public schools and that’s why AAA places such a priority on spreading the word to all parents to take advantage of this opportunity,” Camarella said.

Any parental guardian can inquire about this program by asking any AAA Board member about how to participate.

Some of the students performing this Sunday include Liam Somers, Neva Hidajat, Holly Mayhugh and Vincent Steger.

Liam Somers

“I am in the seventh grade and I am happy to be joining the Young Artists’ Ensemble this year. I have a passion for music and I play the violin, piano, marimba and drums. In the Spring of 2019, I passed Certificate of Merit level six on the piano with highest marks and was awarded branch and state honors. I performed Waterfalland All of Me by Jon Schmidt at the showcase recitals. Also on the piano, in November of 2018, I received highest marks from the California Association of Professional Music Teachers (CAPMT), where I played Viva Vivaldias an ensemble piece with my father, William. I attended Arrowbear Music Camp in the summers of 2017 and 2018 where I enhanced my skills on the violin. Additionally, in both fifth and sixth grades, I played violin in the San Bernardino County Honor Orchestra. I also enjoy arranging music and creating original compositions. I look forward to new opportunities this year with Arrowhead Arts Association.”

Neva Hidajat

“I am 13 years old and began my journey with Arrowhead Arts almost five years ago. I am forever grateful for all that Arrowhead Arts has done to support me in my musical aspirations. I have been able to attend various music camps over the past years. I received a full scholarship to Idyllwild’s symphony orchestra intensive summer program in 2018 and a full scholarship to Arrowbear music camp in 2017. Being a part of AAA has given me a plethora of experiences, opportunities, and friendships that I will forever. I am especially thankful for the opportunity to go with Mountain Top Strings on the 2019 concert tour to Italy over this past summer, where I had amazing memories with my fellow musicians and my chaperones and teachers, all while exploring Italy’s amazing cities, culture and food! I would like to thank Arrowhead Arts for immersing me into the beautiful world of music, and I hope you enjoy MountainTop Strings’ concerts!”

Hollie Mayhugh

I am 15 years old and a freshman in high school. I have been playing the violin for five years now. I had the amazing opportunity to play my violin with MountainTop Strings and travel to Italy. In my musical journey, I have also learned to play multiple instruments, from stringed instruments to band instruments. Along with that, I’ve had the amazing experiences of learning to conduct and be a drum major. I have performed with many orchestra and band groups. I plan to one day be a music teacher and share the joy music has brought to my life with as many people as I can.”

Vincent Steger

“I’m a senior in high school looking to major in music. I’ve been playing violin casually since third grade and joined AAA in fourth grade. Over the last two years, I have become increasingly invested in heightening my performance abilities. I’ve played in a variety of ensembles from quartets up to full orchestra. I have been deeply influenced by the three performance tours I have gone on with MountainTop Strings.”

Scarlet Tviede

“I learned to read music and play the piano from my father at the age of five. In fourth grade, I began violin with Arrowhead Arts Association. I have been a part of the Junior Orchestra and invited to play with Honors Orchestra at the Redlands College. I continue to play with Intermediate Orchestra, Chamber and Young Artist Ensemble.

At the age of nine, I landed the role of Janie Bailey in “It’s A Wonderful Life” at San Bernardino Valley College, due to my ability to play the piano. I also opened each show with a solo violin piece.

In sixth grade, I began playing the flute at Mary Putnam Henck. I also attended Arrowbear Music Camp in 2018 and 2019 on full scholarships.

Now, in seventh grade, at the age of 11, I have auditioned and was accepted into the Young Artist Ensemble. I look forward to future opportunities with music.”

For more information or tickets, call (909) 337-4296, visit www.arrowheadarts.org or stop by the Studio Boutique in Lake Arrowhead Village, Coldwell Banker Realty in Blue Jay or The Lake House in Cedar Glen. General admission is $25 per person and Preferred Seating is $40 per person.