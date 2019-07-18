Assault Victim Shoots Attacker to Death

A 29-year-old resident of Crestline was shot July 11 at Lake Drive and Lake Gregory Drive moments after he began to assault a 27-year-old male victim, according to a media incident report and a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives responded at 24089 Lake Gregory Drive to conduct the investigation. They learned that the decedent, Sammy Lee Davis, and two other men had approached the victim, who recognized one of the men as an associate of a suspect who assaulted the victim in January 2019, an assault that left him hospitalized.

As the three men approached on July 11, the victim felt threatened by them and their verbal taunts. He made his way toward his car.

Davis apparently grabbed the victim’s shirt and punched him multiple times, the press release said. Nonetheless, the victim was able to retrieve his firearm from a compartment in the car. He fired the gun and the assault ended around 9:15 p.m. as Davis fell to the ground.

An off-duty nurse was administering medical aid to Davis when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s report. The nurse informed deputies of the gunshot wound to the lateral left chest, about one inch above the pectoral muscle. At that time, 9:22 p.m., a reporting party told a 911 dispatcher that Davis was awake and in pain.

Soon thereafter, an ambulance transported Davis to St. Bernadine’s Hospital. He was pronounced deceased at 10:12 p.m.

The investigation will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident, and any others who have information, are asked to contact Detective Eric Ogaz, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting WeTip at 1 (800) 78CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.