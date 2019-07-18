Raising Money for the Hospital at Le Grand Picnic Sunday July 21

The annual Le Grand Picnic is the major fundraising event for the Mountains Community Hospital (MCH). This year’s Le Grand Picnic is scheduled for Sunday, July 21, starting at 5 p.m. in the Rose Garden at the hospital in Lake Arrowhead.

“Gloria Loring entertained us through one of our most successful Le Grand Picnics ever,” said Kim McGuire, director of community development. “We are so pleased that she has returned for her third year as Mistress of Ceremonies.”

A full-time Lake Arrowhead resident, Gloria Loring is a singer, songwriter, actress and author. She’s the recording artist of the #1 hit song Friends and Lovers; co-composer of television theme songs Diff’rent Strokes and Facts Of Life; and an audience favorite as “Liz Chandler” on Days Of Our Lives.

Suzanne Cios Krainock, a professional auctioneer, will be on stage assisting Gloria during the Live Auction and Fund Our Need portions of the event, stated McGuire.

Local restaurants will showcase their signature dishes at the picnic. Both silent and live auctions will take place, featuring many high-end items including a stunning ruby and diamond necklace containing 126 diamonds and seven genuine rubies donated by Greg and Gloria Morgan. Local jeweler Craig Aaron appraised it at a (replacement) value of $7,900.

Other popular auction items included but not limited to are:

Seebass Family Wines, Tour

One mixed case of six red and six white wines from Seebass Family Wines of Mendocino. Seebass wines have won numerous gold medals and best of class awards at prestigious wine competitions. Also included is a VIP tasting and personalized tour with the owner for up to six guests, either in Talmage or Anderson Valley. This auction items was donated by new full-time Lake Arrowhead resident, AJ Mital, part owner and assistant winemaker at Seebass Vineyards and self-professed wine geek.

Value: $950.

Behind the Scenes AT Aquarium of the Pacific Dive Locker Tour, Dinner at Gladstone’s

Includes six admission tickets and a special behind-the-scenes tour by mountain residents and divers, Steve and Cathy Kay. Children must be at least 7 years old for the dive locker tour. Tuesdays only — no blackout dates! After the tour, stroll over to Gladstone’s, one of the best restaurants in Long Beach, and enjoy dinner for six.

Value: $600.

Up, Up and Away

Float among the clouds in a hot air balloon ride for four. This hour-long balloon ride above Temecula Wine Country takes off from Monte de Oro Winery and Vineyards. After the ride, enjoy a Premiere Wine Tasting and Barrel Cellar Tour at Monte de Oro. This package includes two Reserve and two Gold Medal bottles of Monte de Oro’s fabulous wines. Donated by MCH Administration: Charlie Harrison, CEO; Terry Pena, COO; Yvonne Waggener, CFO; and Julie Atwood, HR director.

Value: $1,000.

Grand Canyon Helicopter Flight, Champagne Picnic

Two passengers will fly above the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead and Mojave Desert. Soar like an eagle over the mighty Colorado River, past geological rock formations that span millions of years, and take in the grandeur of the Grand Canyon. Land at the bottom of Sundance’s private Grand Canyon location and enjoy a champagne picnic for two. Helicopter leaves from Las Vegas. Donated by Mercy Air.

Value: $1,200.

Sunset Cruise in San Diego Bay

Sunset yacht sail, appetizers and wine for four guests in San Diego Bay. Donated by Robert and Cindy Swain. Value: $500.

One-year Country Club Membership or one-year Golf Membership at

Lake Arrowhead Country Club

You and your family (spouse, children under 21 and grandchildren under 21) can experience all the benefits of being a country club or golf member without dues, initiation fee, monthly fees or the minimum spending requirement! Donated by Lake Arrowhead Country Club.

Value: $3,240 for Country Club Membership and $6,720 for Golf Membership.

Dinner and wine for EIGHT AT UCLA Conference Center’s Alumni Room

Chef Brian Good teams up with award-winning, retired sommelier Jeri Medak, to create a four-course menu that complements eight bottles of exquisite and rare wines from the Medak wine cellar. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you and your seven guests to taste wines you can’t taste anywhere else. Donated by UCLA Conference Center, George and Jeri Medak. Expires June 13, 2020.

Value $4,000

Paintball and S’mores at Pali Retreat for 40

Two-hour game of paintball for 40 players. This will include guns, gear, referee and paintballs, followed by a campfire and s’mores under the stars! Donated by Pali Retreat. Value: $2,000

“We expect Le Grand Picnic a sell-out event this week,” said McGuire, who shared that tickets are near sell out at the time of press. The admission is $80 per person.

For more information, call Susie Stuart at (909) 436-3210.