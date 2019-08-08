Baby Ingests Meth, Mother Arrested

Breanna Wood of Blue Jay has been arrested for child endangerment and an arrest warrant has been issued for Autumn Nelson after Wood’s daughter was treated for ingesting methamphetamine. Below, is the official report from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station.

On Aug. 1, detectives from the Twin Peaks Station responded to the Mountains Community Hospital emergency room after receiving a report of a child under the age of one who was being medically treated for ingesting methamphetamine.

Through investigation, detectives determined the victim was under the care and custody of her biological mother, Breanna Wood, at the time the incident occurred. After Wood learned law enforcement was investigating the crime, she and the victim’s biological grandmother, Autumn Nelson, fled their home.

Wood was located in the community of Rim Forest and arrested. Wood was booked at Central Detention Center pending charges of PC 273a(a) - Child Endangerment. An arrest warrant for PC 32 - accessory after the fact - was issued for Nelson.

The victim was treated and released to the custody of San Bernardino County Child and Family Services.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Trujillo of the Twin Peaks Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.