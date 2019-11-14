Rim Staff Fight New Contract

The California School Employees Association (CSEA) Union and the Rim of The World Unified School District (ROTWUSD) currently disagree on the definition of the terms “full-time” and “part-time” in regards to a dispute over a contract they signed earlier this year which deals with how classified staff vacation hours are earned.

Classified staff are generally the maintenance, custodial, cafeteria, transportation, health providers and clerical positions at a school.

Dawn Stoecker, the labor relations representative for CSEA, said the group would reconvene with the ROTWUSD on Nov. 13 to address how their employer has interpreted the language of how vacation hours are earned by hourly employees at ROTWUSD schools throughout the working year. The Mountain News plans on doing a follow-up story about this meeting and its outcome.

“In order for us to change language, we have to take language back,” Stroecker said. “We believe [ROTWUSD] has interpreted the language wrong.”

Previously, vacation days were earned based on how many years an employee has worked at ROTWUSD and how many hours they work each day. According to a chart provided by Jenny Haberlin, the chief business official for the district, and other anonymous sources within the school district, vacation days are given to employees in a lump sum of hours once per year. Here’s how many vacation days employees earn based on the length of their employment:

1-5 years: 10 days of vacation per year

6-10 years: 15 days of vacation per year

11-15 years: 20 days of vacation per year

+20 years: 25 days of vacation per year

When granted each year, each employee’s vacation days are converted to hours. This is done by multiplying the earned days of vacation by the number of hours an employee works each day, so employees naturally earned less vacation time if they work fewer than eight hours per day.

A brand new employee, whether they are full or part-time, who works eight hours a day and gets 10 vacation days per year, ends up with 80 vacation hours that year. Meanwhile, an employee who also get 10 vacation days per year, but only works six hours a day, ends up with 60 vacation hours per year. At the other end of the spectrum, those who work eight hours a day, and have been with the district for 20 years or more, earn a total of 200 hours of vacation time each year. Those who work six hours a day earn 150 hours of vacation time each year.

The new contract keeps the equation outlined above, but all part-time employee’s annual vacation hours have been reduced by an additional amount. This amount is based on how many hours a part-time employee works when compared to a full-time employee over the course of a whole year. To be considered a full-time employee, they must work at least 261 days a year (about nine months) for eight hours a day – or 2,088 hours a year.

Meanwhile, a part-time employee might work 250 days a year, for six hours a day. That employee is working 1,500 hours a year, which means they work 71% as many hours as their full-time counterparts. This means the part-time employee would earn 71% of the vacation hours they previously earned under the old contract (the 60-hour figure from above), which equals 42 hours per year, or 18 hours less than they previously earned.

Eighteen hours is a moderate amount of hours compared to the fewer hours being accrued by some employees. One of the smallest reductions is about 10 hours per year, but the higher end is almost 70 hours per year. Most fall somewhere in between.

Classified staff who reported anonymously to the Mountain News said losing vacation pay hours like this is significant because many of them save their vacation hours and “cash them in” during summer break so they have some income to get them through the summer.

Anonymous sources within the district, and Todd Beal, ROTWUSD’s associate superintendent, said the district agreed to give classified staff a 1%, across-the-board raise this year, which equates to $86,000.

“We realized that the vacation days they cut was $85,000,” Stoecker said. “So they gave us nothing. We just found this out in the past two months. We would’ve never taken a raise to lose vacation.”

Those who reported to the Mountain News anonymously said this raise equals roughly $300 per year and is still a significant loss to the staff who will be accruing dozens of fewer vacation hours.

The reason for this change is due to an event that happened last year. Two CSEA employees came forward to inform the district that they were accruing too many vacation hours. The district took the opportunity to rehash the way that “full-time” and “part-time” earned their vacation hours in a way that made many classified employees see a reduction in the overall number of hours they were originally entitled to.

Several “full-time” job listings that ROTWUSD had recently listed on www.edjoin.org are 40-hours-a-week “part-time” positions or are 40-hours-a-week “full-time” positions.

For instance, bus drivers are classified by CSEA as full-time employees and a job listing for the position of bus driver was listed as “full-time.” However, that same ROTWUSD job listing also said that bus drivers are contractually required to work 215 days a year. This means new bus drivers are hired to work full-time during the school year, but do not work the 261 days per year which the district now requires to receive full-time vacation hours.

This also goes for a listing for full-time custodial position, since that job only requires 248 days of work per year, not the new “full-time” amount of 261 days.

In a listing for the “High School Assistant Principal” position, it stated they are required to work 210 days a year. However, teachers, administration and full-time classified staff all appear to be unaffected by this change in vacation accrual. The only people who appear to affected are the part-time classified staff, who already have the least hours and earn the least amount of vacation hours.

Prior to publication, the bus driver, custodial, and assistant principal job listings appear to have been taken down or filled.

“This is clearly a dispute between the [CSEA] Union and the district’s definition of ‘what is full-time?’ and ‘how employees accrue vacation hours,’” Stoecker said.

Stoecker also said the new system has re-classified some part-time workers as “pro-rata part-time.”

“If you work three hours a day, you’re considered part-time, but the district is saying you’re ‘part of a part-time’ because [those part-time employees] don’t work summer,” Stoecker said.

In other words, the district is going off of the old system and the new system to decrease some employees’ vacation hours by adding an hours-based multiplier to the old equation, which already accounted for the difference in hours worked.

“Why are they taking away from CSEA again?” Stoecker asked. “In prior years, the district was under the county’s observation because they didn’t have a certified budget. CSEA agreed to layoffs and furlough days. Some employees lost $1,000 for the year.”

“They haven’t lost hours, but now they accrue less hours,” Beal said. “We made it so they wouldn’t accrue as much.”

Haberlin said this new language for vacation accural “is using the same as sick leave accrual.”

Stoecker says that it could take two years from the Nov. 13 meeting to get the CSEA/ROTWSD dispute before the Public Relations Employment Board and resolve the matter.