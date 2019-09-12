SkyPark Poker

Making Spirits Bright Foundation and SkyPark at Santa’s Village will be offering guests a chance to get lucky at the Texas Hold ‘Em fundraiser taking place on Friday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 10 p.m. This fundraising event will take place on the terrace of SkyPark. A silent auction will also be taking place.

Making Spirits Bright Foundation is a non-profit organization with a focus on education. Guests must be 18 years or older to play and 21 years or older to drink at the event.

The Texas Hold‘em tournament requires a $25 buy-in that will be donated to your choice of any high school mountain bike team involved in the fundraiser. All buy-ins are tax-deductible. Mountain bike teams that will benefit from this fundraiser are Beaumont High School, Rim of the World High School, and Yucaipa High School.

“It’s no secret that we love mountain biking here at SkyPark,” said Bill Johnson of SkyPark. “We’re really excited to be working with Making Spirits Bright Foundation to raise money for these mountain bike teams in a way where we can all have fun.”

Included in the event will be live music from The Doors tribute band, Lizard King, as part of SkyPark’s concert series, Tunes in the Trees. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase through any of SkyPark’s restaurants. NICA students can purchase a Day Pass for $24 on the day of the event to experience the Bike Park and other Park Attractions.

Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as they can. Tickets are available for purchase through SkyPark’s website, where guests can choose which school the proceeds of their ticket will benefit: https://skyparksv.centeredgeonline.com/movie/buyticketswithdate/59/09-13-2019.

SkyPark at Santa’s Village is a one-of-a-kind Christmas themed adventure park dedicated to “Making Spirits Bright”. The park offers activity-based attractions, gourmet restaurants, shopping, and year-round adventures. It treats guests to a magical experience amid the natural beauty of the San Bernardino National Forest and blends conservation efforts with the opportunity to actively enjoy the local forest.

For more information: Visit www.skyparksantasvillage.com or call (909) 744-9373. SkyPark is located at 28950 CA-18, Skyforest.