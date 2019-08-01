SR-330 Closure - Public Meeting and New Completion Date - Mountain News : News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
Not you?||
Logout|My Dashboard

SR-330 Closure - Public Meeting and New Completion Date

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 9:00 am

SR-330 Closure - Public Meeting and New Completion Date 0 comments

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is holding a public meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Robert Hootman Senior/Community Center; 2929 Running Springs School Rd. This meeting will cover all the current projects happening on SR-330, particularly the bridge rails and culvert repair and replacement projects and the full closure coming up in September.

The closure of SR-330 was originally stated to be from Sept. 9 through September 23. Since then, the time of day has been confirmed and the completion date has been moved up. The closure will now take place from 6 a.m. on Sept. 9 through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 20. Caltrans said the weather may affect the operation.

According to a press release from Caltrans, the purpose of closing SR-330 is to “remove rock debris from the slope, excavate and reduce slope size and install two rock-fall barriers at Postmiles 37 and 39.”

In comments Caltrans District 8 has made on social media, they stated that this is a complete, 24/7 closure and that SR-330 will not be open for public use until the work is completed.

“Only emergency vehicles will be allowed access for an emergency situation. However, if an evacuation is needed for the public, we will have the contractor stop work and open the road to allow usage,” Caltrans said.

The reasoning they gave for a complete shut down of SR-330 is for both driver’s safety and to allow them to do the necessary work as quickly as possible.

According to the press release from Caltrans, the installation of the rock fall barrier is a $5 million project. The contract was awarded to Spectrum Construction Group, Inc. out of Irvine.

Caltrans encouraged all residents of the areas in and around Running Springs, Arrowbear and Green Valley Lake to attend the meeting. For those who can’t make the meeting, Caltrans suggested contacting their public affairs office at (909) 383-4631.

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, August 1, 2019 9:00 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

© Copyright 2019, Mountain News , Lake Arrowhead, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]