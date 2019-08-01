SR-330 Closure - Public Meeting and New Completion Date

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is holding a public meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Robert Hootman Senior/Community Center; 2929 Running Springs School Rd. This meeting will cover all the current projects happening on SR-330, particularly the bridge rails and culvert repair and replacement projects and the full closure coming up in September.

The closure of SR-330 was originally stated to be from Sept. 9 through September 23. Since then, the time of day has been confirmed and the completion date has been moved up. The closure will now take place from 6 a.m. on Sept. 9 through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 20. Caltrans said the weather may affect the operation.

According to a press release from Caltrans, the purpose of closing SR-330 is to “remove rock debris from the slope, excavate and reduce slope size and install two rock-fall barriers at Postmiles 37 and 39.”

In comments Caltrans District 8 has made on social media, they stated that this is a complete, 24/7 closure and that SR-330 will not be open for public use until the work is completed.

“Only emergency vehicles will be allowed access for an emergency situation. However, if an evacuation is needed for the public, we will have the contractor stop work and open the road to allow usage,” Caltrans said.

The reasoning they gave for a complete shut down of SR-330 is for both driver’s safety and to allow them to do the necessary work as quickly as possible.

According to the press release from Caltrans, the installation of the rock fall barrier is a $5 million project. The contract was awarded to Spectrum Construction Group, Inc. out of Irvine.

Caltrans encouraged all residents of the areas in and around Running Springs, Arrowbear and Green Valley Lake to attend the meeting. For those who can’t make the meeting, Caltrans suggested contacting their public affairs office at (909) 383-4631.