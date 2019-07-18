Lake Arrowhead 30-year resident Keith Allen shot a hole-in-one at a recent golf tournament held at Lake Arrowhead Country Club (LACC). Keith and his wife, Betsy have three children and have been LACC members since 2006. They just recently upgraded from Tennis members to a full Golf membership. Their daughter Ashley is on the Rim High Volleyball Team; Jayson is a junior at the University of Utah, and Kayla attends Sonoma State.
“As busy parents for the last 20 years, we had to put golf on the back burner,” said Allen.
According to Francis Scheid, Ph.D. in mathematics at Boston University, the odds of an amateur golfer making a hole-in-one are 12,500 to 1.
