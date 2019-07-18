Lake Arrowhead 30-year resident Keith Allen shot a hole-in-one at a recent golf tournament held at Lake Arrowhead Country Club (LACC). Keith and his wife, Betsy have three children and have been LACC members since 2006. They just recently upgraded from Tennis members to a full Golf membership. Their daughter Ashley is on the Rim High Volleyball Team; Jayson is a junior at the University of Utah, and Kayla attends Sonoma State.