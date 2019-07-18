Hole-In-One - Mountain News : News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
Not you?||
Logout|My Dashboard

Hole-In-One

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:00 am | Updated: 9:03 am, Thu Jul 18, 2019.

Hole-In-One 0 comments

Lake Arrowhead 30-year resident Keith Allen shot a hole-in-one at a recent golf tournament held at Lake Arrowhead Country Club (LACC). Keith and his wife, Betsy have three children and have been LACC members since 2006. They just recently upgraded from Tennis members to a full Golf membership. Their daughter Ashley is on the Rim High Volleyball Team; Jayson is a junior at the University of Utah, and Kayla attends Sonoma State.

“As busy parents for the last 20 years, we had to put golf on the back burner,” said Allen.

According to Francis Scheid, Ph.D. in mathematics at Boston University, the odds of an amateur golfer making a hole-in-one are 12,500 to 1.

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:00 am. Updated: 9:03 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

© Copyright 2019, Mountain News , Lake Arrowhead, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]