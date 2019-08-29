Lots to Do Over Labor Day Weekend

Numerous events are planned for Labor Day Weekend throughout the mountain communities. A few highlights are listed below. See the Weekend Happenings for a comprehensive list of everything that’s happening over the long holiday weekend.

ALA BOAT PARADE

Arrowhead Lake Association members are going to light up the lake! The parade of lights will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.

ALA members who own a boat are encouraged to decorate it and show up at the ALA Marina by 7:45 p.m. There is no registration requirement and no fees to be paid.

If you have no boat and no lights, then plan to watch the parade from ashore as the ALA patrol boat leads the lighted vessels once around the lake. The parade usually lasts about an hour.

If you need more information, contact Rick Reisenhofer at ALA: (909) 289-5350.

MEET DAVID ARNOLD

Since you’ll be at the lake for the boat parade, come to the Village early and meet David Arnold, the helicopter cameraman of Deadliest Catch, Amazing Race and Monday Night Football.

Be at the Lake Arrowhead Center Stage Saturday, Aug. 31, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

David Arnold will sign copies of Help From Above, 22 years of untold stories as he secretly flew all over the world. Purchase a copy and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Blue Star Moms, a nonprofit organization that provides support for mothers who have sons or daughters in active service in the U.S. Armed Forces.

VILLAGE CONCERTS

The Friday evening concert at Lake Arrowhead Center Stage will feature Petty and the Heartshakers, a tribute to Tom Petty. On Saturday evening, be in the Village for Which One’s Pink, a tribute to Pink Floyd. The Beer Garden (cash only bar) opens at 6 p.m. and both evening concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

TUNES IN THE TREES

SkyPark at Santa’s Village has extended its concert scheduled with the 60 Grit Band on stage Friday, Aug. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. SkyPark is located on Highway 18, east of Lake Arrowhead in Skyforest.

LAKE GREGORY CONCERT

If an ‘80s night is more your style, check out the Lake Gregory Summer Concert Series on Aug. 30 to see The Cheez Whiz Band. The Crestline Fresh Market and the Heritage Farmers Market will open at 5 p.m. The concert runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with beer and wine available at the Beach Club Deck.

VFW TROUT DERBY

After a Labor Day Weekend of events and fun, plan to kick back and enjoy fishing at Lake Gregory on next Saturday, Sept. 7, for the Annual Trout Derby sponsored by VFW Auxiliary 9624.

A fishing license is required, but parking in designated areas is free upon showing a Trout Derby ticket. The event begins at 7 a.m. and final measurements of fish must be in at 3:30 p.m. After that, join the crowd for awarding trophies and prizes. Note that all participants must be present at the Boat House drawing to be eligible for cash and prizes.

Tickets are available for $20 per tick at Ace Hardware, Goodwin’s Market, 7-Eleven and the Lake Gregory Boat House. For more information, contact Jeff Yoder at (909) 338-5385 or Maureen Mann at (909) 553-8200.