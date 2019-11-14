Going Once, Going Twice, Sold!

The Mountain Sunrise Rotary held its annual auction fundraising event on Nov. 9 at the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa. Over 250 items were sold to the highest bidders during the live and silent auctions.

Although the auction was open to the public, many Rotary club members were the active bidders throughout the day bidding on everything from vacations to ski passes and from dining gift certificates to collectibles.

Dave Bennett, a local contractor and musician, donated a Fender Stratocaster style guitar, valued at $2,500, at the auction. Bennett demonstrated the quality of the electric guitar by entertaining the crowd and playing a song during the auction.

Club President Jamie Zinn donated two Wyndham Las Vegas Resort vacation packages. She also out-bid others to win herself a fancy Kate Spade purse.

Arrowhead Lake Association donated multiple kayaks. Mac Elliott, a member from Lake Arrowhead Rotary, bought his family two kayaks at the auction.

“He got the deal of the century,” said the auctioneer, referring to the Hobie Kayak won by Elliott.

“With the proceeds from the auction, we are helping many local charities and organizations our club supports throughout the year,” Zinn said. “Our club members, families and friends and community volunteers made the auction a great success.”

“Some of the charities supported by Mountain Sunrise Rotary over the years include Meals on Wheels, Operation Provider, Citizens on Patrol, Camp Paivika, Hearts and Lives, Rim of the World Historical Society, Rim of the World High School, Mountains Community Hospital, Rim Special Athletes, Arrowhead Arts Association, Odyssey World Competition, Boy Scout Eagle projects, PRYDE and RYLA Leadership Camp, Mountain Boys & Girls Club, Mountain Homeless Coalition to name a few,” added Zinn. “We also support many Rotary International Clean Water projects, women’s issues and literacy projects.”

The Mountain Sunrise Rotary meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Lake Arrowhead Resort. For more information, contact Club President Jamie Zinn at (909) 499-4746.