Running Springs Water District Job Opening

Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 8:59 am | Updated: 10:21 am, Thu Aug 29, 2019.

Running Springs Water District is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill an Administration Division Supervisor position.

Requirements:
  • Equivalent to the completion of the twelfth (12th) grade and four (4) years of experience in administrative, accounting and secretarial work with supervision skills.
  • College coursework in business administration, accounting and a related field, plus experience in providing technical and administrative support to executive-level management in a public agency are highly desirable.

Salary range of $32.74 to $45.88 per hour with an excellent benefit package. 

Request detailed job description and application by e-mail at rgross@runningspringswd.com download from: http://www.runningspringswaterdistrict.com or pick up in person at 31242 Hilltop Blvd., Running Springs, CA 92382.

Completed application and supplemental questionnaire must be returned by 5:00 P.M., on Friday, September 13, 2019.

