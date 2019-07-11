Book Signing with David Alan Arnold - Emmy Award-Winning Cinematographer

Mountain resident David Alan Arnold is an Emmy Award-winning cinematographer who flies in a helicopter. Although he started his Hollywood career with a broom in his hand, sweeping the floor got him into some of the world’s biggest TV shows. Since then, Arnold has flown around the world for movies like James Bond and hit TV shows like Amazing Race, Deadliest Catch, World Series and the Super Bowl.

For 20 years, Arnold never talked about his work. Now, he’s using the written word to share his tales. His first book, Help from Above, tells the unlikely story of mistakes and miracles that took him to some of the most dangerous places on Earth as he soared through the clouds, straight into a deadly phenomenon known as The Deadman’s Curve. Buckle up for adventure in the stormy skies of Deadliest Catch and a helicopter ride through the Amazing Race, World Series and Super Bowl. Readers who enjoy real-life adventures full of suspense and humor will love this book.

In his second book, What Lies above the Clouds, Arnold shares the life and death helicopter adventures of being an aerial cameraman for Ice Road Truckers and Deadliest Catch. He also talks about adventures at home when he picks a fight with an organized crime ring that took over a school bus stop. His town has so few residents that good people are afraid to speak about the crimes, for fear of reprisal.

A book signing event will take place on Saturday, July 13, at the Lakefront Tap Room in Lake Arrowhead Village from noon to 3 p.m.

“If you are near Lake Arrowhead this weekend, come get a copy of my books, Help From Above and What Lies Above the Clouds,” Arnold said. “These books capture the true story of my flying career and my life in the mountains. A portion of the proceeds from the book signing will benefit Mountains Community Hospital.”

In addition to this weekend’s book signing, Arnold will also do two more book signing events this month: on Saturday, July 20, at The Grapevine, and July 27, at the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa.