ALA Election Ballot Due Monday

The 2019 Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) Board of Directors Election process is in progress.

“Ballots were mailed out to all ALA members in good standing on Aug. 30,” said Wayne Austin, general manager. “Be sure to return the ballots by Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.”

Unlike last year, ALA members should be receiving their paper ballots by mail instead of voting online, which caused some problems last year.

The two director seats up for election this year are the North District and At-Large Office A. There are two candidates for each position. Dennis Lepore and Bob Mattison are running for At-Large A, and Louie Moreno and Chris Wilson are running for the North District.

Ballots must be received at the ALA Marina office by Sept. 23, either via US Mail or dropped in the ballot box at the Ralph Wagner Building. Ballots will be counted on Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. Results will be published on or before Oct. 2, at 5 p.m.

If you have any questions or if you did not receive your ballot, contact General Manager Wayne Austin at (909) 337-2595 ext. 111 or WAustin@ala-ca.org.