Rotary Classic Car Show

More than 100 cars and motorcycles participated in the Rotary Classic Car and Motorcycle Show on July 27 at Lake Arrowhead Village.

Models ranged from a 1964 Amphicar to a 1978 Ranchero, and from a 1967 Ford Mustang to a 1931 Ford Coupe.

“This show is spectacular; look at this classic Amphicar,” said Jess Rangel of Lake Arrowhead. “It is amazing and the highlight is the Amphicar.” Rangel and his wife were excited to see the Amphicar and they asked for the owner’s autograph.

First time participant Jim Zuliani, owner of the 1964 Amphicar, won the Coolest Car Award.

In fact, the Amphicar is so cool that it is featured on the cover of Lake Arrowhead Magazine.

Local Lake Arrowhead residents Spencer and Cindy Beeman showcased their 1978 Ford Ranchero with just over 400,000 miles. “We went on a honeymoon road trip in this car in 1981, and in 2001 we repeated the same road trip to celebrate our 20th anniversary,” Spencer shared. The Ranchero has a 351 cubic inch Windsor V-8 and is classified as a truck by DMV. “We named it ‘The Hearse,’” Beeman said.

Russ Keller, local historian, showcased his 1959 Studebaker Hemi Hawk with a 1957 Chrysler 392 Hemi engine. “I take it out at least once a week,” said Keller, who has been the owner for more than five years.

Valerie and Russ Abrams won First Place Motorcycle showcasing their customized 2000 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail. “Our Harley is fully customized. The headlight is from an old tractor and the horn is from the 1930s. A rare horn,” shared Russ Abrams.

Danny Arant from Riverside was proud of his 2004 Corvette. “They only made 200 of this model and I fell in love with it,” Arant said.

Jim Steele, a vacation home owner from Running Springs showcased his 1931 Ford Coupe. “This is my second year,” said Steele, who was happy with the show.

First-time participants Albert and Hope Rodriguez from Pomona showcased their Harley Trike. “I enjoy taking my grand children out,” said Rodriguez, who won the Best of Show Motorcycle Award.

The Best of Show Car Award went to Mr. Paxton’s 1967 Ford Mustang.

The Lake Arrowhead Rotary Foundation hosted the show to continue to benefit the Gavin R. Stevens Foundation, which sponsors research for treatment and a cure for Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis (LCA), a rare condition that causes blindness.

Gavin Stevens, who is now 10, thanked everyone for participating at the car show. This year the Gavin’s Choice Award went to Dale Nohre’s 1933 Ford Phaeton. Since Gavin cannot see, his father described each car to him and then he decided his first choice based on the description.