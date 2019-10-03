Crestline Man Steals Guitars From Chapel

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:54 a.m. Deputy Olivas from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station responded to the 300 block of Thousand Pines Road in Crestline in reference a burglary investigation. An unknown subject entered a chapel at the Thousand Pines Christian Camp and stole two Gibson guitars valued at over $3,000. Serial numbers for both guitars were obtained and entered into the stolen property system.

On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Detective Goines received information the guitars were pawned at a music store in the city of San Bernardino. An investigation was conducted and Gustavo Pineda Vivar, 24 year old resident of Crestline, was identified as the person who pawned the guitars that were confirmed stolen.

On Friday, September 27, 2019 Deputy Olivas located and apprehended Pineda Vivar in Crestline. He was placed under arrest for P.C 459 burglary and booked into the Central Detention Center.

Anyone with further information regarding this case, please contact Deputy Olivas or Detective Goines at the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station at (909) 336-0600 or We-Tip 1 800-78-CRIME.