Rim Music Director Charged with Embezzlement

The Rim of the World High School music director was arrested on July 4 pending charges of embezzlement and grand theft.

Kevin Alexis Enriquez, age 25 and a resident of Twin Peaks, is a 2018 graduate of the University of Redlands. Enriquez accepted employment at Rim of the World High School on July 26, 2018. He taught band, orchestra and choir.

Enriquez is suspected of misappropriating charitable funds meant for the school’s music program.

Rim High School administrators notified the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station of their allegations on March 26. The investigations bureau conducted a long, intensive investigation during which detectives identified stolen school funds exceeding $4,000 that allegedly had been deposited into Enriquez’ personal bank accounts.

The investigations bureau submitted a report to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, which issued an arrest warrant that was served at 8:30 a.m. on July 4.

Enriquez was charged with violating California Penal Code §504, embezzlement; and PC §487, grand theft. At his arraignment on July 5, Enriquez pleaded not guilty.

He was in custody from July 4 to July 6, when he was released at 12:41 p.m.

A pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15, and a preliminary hearing is set for July 17.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective E. Trujillo or Sergeant M. Brandt of the Twin Peaks Station at (909) 336-0600. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1 (800) 78-CRIME, or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.