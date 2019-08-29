Sex Registrant Charged for Drugs, Stun Gun

Two residents of Valley of Enchantment were arrested Sunday, Aug. 25, after deputies serving a search warrant reportedly recovered a substantial amount of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a stun gun, and a small homemade lab used to produce concentrated cannabis. In addition, deputies discovered that one of the suspects, Kenneth Cantrell, 51, is a registered sex offender under California Penal Code §290.

Deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 228** block of Byron Road in VOE. Cantrell had been living at the residence for the last year. He was arrested at 12:11 p.m. under felony charges for violation of PC §290 as a sex registrant in possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and a felon in possession of stun gun.

At the same time, deputies arrested Virginia Lynn Rodriguez, 40, also a resident at the location. Rodriguez was arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and manufacturing concentrated cannabis.

Both suspects were booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. Rodriguez was cited and released on Sunday around 11 p.m. Cantrell was held on $50,000 bail. He was released on bail the following day around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is requested to call Deputy Kelly Bush of the Twin Peaks Station at (909) 336-0600 or We-Tip at (800) 782-7463 if they wish to remain anonymous.