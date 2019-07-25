Pontoon Crashes into Arrowhead Queen

A pontoon boat struck the iconic Arrowhead Queen on July 20 at about 6 p.m. while lake tour passengers were on board.

The pontoon boat was pulling a water-skier eastbound near Lone Pine Island while passing the Arrowhead Queen. The water-skier fell, and the pontoon boat operator turned to his port side to retrieve the water-skier. In doing so, the pontoon boat struck the Arrowhead Queen on her starboard side.

A male passenger in the pontoon boat sustained a minor to moderate head injury. San Bernardino County Fire Paramedic Engine #91, Fire Boat #92 and ALA Patrol Boat staff responded. The injured male refused medical transport and went to Mountains Community Hospital via private vehicle.

Both the Arrowhead Queen and the pontoon boat sustained damages at the point of contact.

Anyone operating a boat on Lake Arrowhead must follow all the boating rules and maintain a valid ALA boater’s license at all times. “I was pleased with the immediate response from Lake Safety, the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department,” said Wayne Austin, general manager of Arrowhead Lake Association. “So far it has been determined no major damage to Arrowhead Queen, and the Queen is back in business.”

Wayne Austin further shared that no major injuries were reported. At press time, the sheriff’s investigation is in progress.