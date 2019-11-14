New Electronic Gate Locks on Village Docks

Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) is increasing the security around the lake by using electronic locks. All Village dock gates now require your activated membership card to gain access to the docks! Here’s what you need to know:

Make sure all membership cards are in working order. The new membership cards that were issued at the beginning of the 2019 season have RFID technology. To activate current membership cards, come by the main office or patrol office at the Marina anytime, 24/7, and tap the cards on the new membership card updater found on the right-hand side of the doors. If the card properly activates, there will be a very faint tone. The color of the lights on the updater does not matter. It’s that easy.

Card information will be stored in the new system. All members are encouraged to come by the office and update their cards to ensure the electronics inside the card function properly. Please note that if there is a hole punched in the membership cards, the electronics inside are probably damaged and the card will likely need to be replaced.

We are adding two more electronic gates. One at the McDonald’s dock and another at the Bank of America gate. All Village Dock gates now require an activated card. If your card is left in your boat, you will not be able to open the gate to the docks when you return. Should this happen to you, you will need to call our Lake Safety Patrol cell phone, so one of the patrolmen can come and assist. That number is (909) 744-2766.

There will be signs on the gates with this information. The system is designed to help keep ALA and ALA member’s properties private and safe.

Member Service Representatives are available at the ALA office in the Marina Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be happy to help with any problems on-site or over the phone. They can be reached at (909) 337-2595.