Twin Peaks Man Victimized Two Girls

On Sept. 16, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Twin Peaks Station concluded an investigation related to a report of sexual assault against a female victim under the age of 16. The suspect was identified as Ramirez-Andrade, Gonzalo. While investigating the incident, a second juvenile female victim reported being inappropriately touched by the suspect.

Ramirez-Andrade was arrested at his residence and booked into jail at the Central Detention Center, pending charges of PC 287(A)(2) - Oral Copulation of a Minor; PC 289(A)(1) - Penetration with Foreign Object - victim under 16; and PC 647.6(A)(1) - Annoy/Molest victim under 18.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone with information to contact Twin Peaks Station at (909) 336-0600. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.