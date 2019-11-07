Holiday Shopping Begins at Rotary Auction

Mountain Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting its annual auction starting at 1 p.m. at the Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa on Saturday, Nov. 9.

“Admission is free to the community and everyone has the opportunity to bid on hundreds of auction items throughout the day,” said auction chair Barry Robinson.

“A Mexican buffet dinner is available for all attendees at $38 per person and will be available from 5 to 7 p.m.,” Robinson added.

There will also be a no-host bar open all day.

Attendees will get to experience both a live and silent auction, which includes golf membership, SkyPark annual passes, Snow Valley season passes, vacations, art, kayaks, dining gift cards, and electronics such as TVs.

“We also have a number of gift certificates for a round of golf for a foursome at various country clubs including the local private Lake Arrowhead Country Club,” Robinson added.

“Many repeating attendees enjoy doing their Christmas shopping at our auction fundraising event,” Robinson shared. “You can get so many auction items at a lower cost.”

“This is our club’s largest fundraiser of the year,” said Jamie Zinn, club president. “Our club has helped Rotary raise almost a million dollars, which we contribute back to the community and local organizations.”

“Our club is full of community leaders who want to help,” Zinn said. “Our members volunteer their time, money and energy in making this annual auction a success.”

The Platinum sponsors for 2019 are Joan and Dennis Brown and the Mountain News.

The Gold sponsors are Roy and Edith Carver, Geoffrey Hopper & Associates, John and Marcia Moore, Bob Mosby and Toni Martinez, Mike and Margaret Mueller, Mike Richardson, Rim Forest Lumber, Barry and Cheryl Robinson, Smart Investments, Vulcan Steel, Bruce and Bobbi Weiss.

The Silver sponsors are Bridget Blehm, Burrtec Disposal, Charlie Harrison, Mark Leggio, Papagayo’s, Union Bank and Lynne Wilson.

The Bronze sponsors are Bob Ahlfeldt, Barkley Plumbing, Brad Brier Surveyors, Pat Davis & Alan Sith, Brandi Elliott, Fischle Instant Printing, Steve Hollstein, Lakeview Realty, Mike and Mary Rose.

Some of the recipients who have benefited from the auction include the Rim of the World Unified School District, Mountains Community Hospital, and a host of nonprofit organizations such as Camp Paivika, Lake Arrowhead Ballet Company, Arrowhead Arts Association, Citizens on Patrol, Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain, Children’s Health Initiative Projects, Mountain Humane Society, Friends of the Library, Mountain Meals on Wheels, Hearts and Lives, Mountain Homeless Coalition and Rebuilding Together.

The Mountain Sunrise Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa.

For more information on the auction, to prebid on items, or donate to the auction, visit www.mountainsunriserotaryauction.org.