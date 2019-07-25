ALA Annual Members Meeting Saturday, July 27

The Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) will host its Annual Members Meeting this Saturday, July 27, at 9 a.m. in the Clubhouse at Burnt Mill Beach Club. All ALA members are encouraged to attend.

“We would like to see a good attendance from ALA members,” said Wayne Austin, general manager. “It is half way through the summer season and we are interested in getting input and feedback from our members.”

The general board meeting will follow immediately after the Annual Membership Meeting.

The Arrowhead Lake Association has seven directors who each serve a three-year term. They represent each of the five districts around the lake: North, South, East, West and Grass Valley, as well as two at-large positions.

The Annual Members Meeting provides an opportunity for members to meet their directors. For more information, call the ALA office at

(909) 337-2595.