Crestline Man Arrested for July 11 Murder

Following an extensive investigation, homicide detectives arrested Alex Janis Opmanis, a 27-year-old resident of Crestline, for the July 11 murder of Sammy Lee Davis, 29, also a Crestline resident.

On Aug. 9, Alex Opmanis met with homicide detectives to provide an additional statement about the incident. Following the interview, detectives determined Opmanis’ statements were inconsistent with the evidence gathered. They placed him under arrest for the murder of Sammy Davis. Court records show that Opmanis has only one prior case on file, a misdemeanor for driving under the influence, for which he was granted probation. Now, Opmanis remains in custody at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino with bail set at $1 million.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July 11. At 9:17 p.m. deputies were called to the 24*** block of Lake Gregory Drive in Crestline for a call of shots fired in a parking lot. Deputies arrived and found Sammy Davis on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound and an off-duty nurse administering medical aid. Davis was transported to St. Bernadine’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 10:12 p.m.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives responded to conduct the investigation.

Detectives found that before the shooting, three men approached the victim. The victim claimed he recognized one of the men as an associate of the suspect who assaulted him in January 2019, resulting in the victim’s hospitalization. He said he felt threatened as the three subjects approached, verbally taunting him. The victim retrieved his firearm from a compartment in his car. One of the subjects, Sammy Lee Davis, grabbed the victim’s shirt and punched him multiple times. The victim fired his gun, striking Davis and stopping the assault.

The results of the investigation thus far will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 in San Bernardino Superior Court.

Meanwhile, the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Eric Ogaz, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.