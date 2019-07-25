Le Grand Picnic Raised Over $195,000

More than 340 guests attended the Le Grande Picnic held July 21 at the Rose Garden of the Mountains Community Hospital to raise funds for the hospital.

“I am so proud of the mountain community and energized by the love shown to our hospital. We raised significant funds for important improvements,” said George Medak, MCH Foundation Board president. “The crowd truly appreciated the pace of the auction thanks to Gloria Loring and our new auctioneer, Suzanne Krainock, and the scores of volunteers that made this event run so smoothly.”

The first live auction item donated by Lake Arrowhead Country Club was a dinner for eight at Lake Arrowhead Country Club, which raised $1,600. Executive Chef Kathleen Kirk will prepare a four-course meal with wine for the guests.

Some of the live auction highlights included Geoff Hopper winning the live auction item, Behind the Scene Aquarium of the Pacific Dive Locker Tour and dinner at Gladstone’s for $1,000.

Liza Cohen won the Up, Up and Away Hot Air Balloon package.

Nancy Pitson won the ruby and diamond necklace donated by Greg and Gloria Morgan.

Michael Ponce De Leon won one of two of the Lake Arrowhead Country Club Golf Memberships at $4,500.

Midge Reisman donated a watercolor painting of pet or a person and raised a total of $2,400.

The dinner and wine for eight at UCLA Conference Center Alumni Room was won by Glenn Pitson for $4,500. Chef Brian Good will team up with award-winning, retired sommelier Jeri Medak, to create a four-course menu that complements eight bottles of exquisite and rare wines from the Medak wine cellar.

Following the live auction was the Fund Our Need (reverse) auction where guests can participate in the amount they are comfortable with. According to Kim McGuire, director of community development, the funds raised for Fund Our Need will be used to purchase a 3D Mammography Machine.

Andrea Willerth, a full-time Lake Arrowhead resident and MCH Foundation board member, would match every dollar that is pledged for Fund Our Need.

“My late husband, Donald, and I believed that it was important to support the community in which we live. Our hospital is an intricate part of this community and without the availability of good health care many of us would not have chosen to relocate here,” shared Andrea Willerth. “We have been fortunate in our lives to be able to help the hospital financially, and I encourage our friends and neighbors to join me in supporting MCH.”

Midge Reisman started Fund Our Need with a $10,000 donation, and followed by many others in various level of giving. Total funds raised for Fund Our Needs was $52,000 and Willerth matched an additional $52,000, which resulted in $104,000 toward the purchase of the 3D Mammography machine.

Finally, the gold coin valued at $1,500 was raffled and won by Lake Arrowhead resident Jack Herson.

“The generosity in this community is amazing and it was great to see so many new donors. All of the changes we implemented, from moving it later in the day to hiring a professional auctioneer, paid off,” said Kim McGuire, Foundation director. “It’s a huge undertaking and none of this would be possible without our incredible restaurants, volunteers, and sponsors. Thanks to their support, we can truly say that 100 percent of everything donated at the event goes toward improvements at the hospital.”

“Every year at Le Grande Picnic I am reminded of what a wonderful, generous and caring group of people live in our community. Without their generosity, we wouldn’t be able to provide the care this community deserves,” said MCH administrator Charlie Harrison.

Sixteen local restaurants and establishments donated their signature dishes and drinks at the event: Bill’s Villager, The Grapevine, Kevin Sharkey Wine Educator & Sommelier, Lake Arrowhead Country Club, Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa, LuluBelle’s Mountain Bakery, Pali Retreat, Papagayos, Puglia, RB’s Steakhouse, SkyPark, Stone Creek Bistro, Sycamore Ranch, The Tudor House, Top Town Chef and the UCLA Conference Center.

McGuire also complimented Rene Lagler and Ronalyn Walker who donated their time, talent and vision to the overall look of the event and constructed many of the large décor pieces, including the VW raffle ticket booth. All of the materials were donated by Rim Forest Lumber.

“DJ Clay, our incredible sound engineer and DJ, worked closely with Gloria Loring, our Mistress of Ceremonies, to cleverly pair music from the ‘60s and ‘70s with each of our live auction items,” added McGuire. “Jensen’s Finest Foods donated all the food and drink that our amazing volunteer staff enjoyed behind the scenes.”

Anyone interested in supporting the MCH Foundation, please contact Kim McGuire, director of community development by calling (909) 336-3651.