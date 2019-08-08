Salsa Challenge a Success

The Lake Arrowhead Country Club hosted a Mexican Fiesta Banquet on Sunday, Aug. 3 which featured a Salsa Challenge for members and staff.

“This is our third annual salsa challenge,” said Kathleen Sharkey, executive chef of the Lake Arrowhead Country Club. “It gives our members and staff a chance to show off their salsa making skills.”

There were 15 entries for three categories: Hot, Mild and Anything goes.

Four championship trophies were awarded at the Salsa Challenge. Member Angela Yap won the Hot Salsa Award, Staff Esteban Huidor won the Mild Salsa award, and member Patricia Gray won the Anything Goes award. The overall Members’ Choice Award went to Angela Yap for her Hot Salsa where she used all fresh ingredients and special spices from all over the world.

“Contestants used a variety of ingredients,” Sharkey said. “Nuts were used in one salsa which gave it a creamy texture with some heat that surprised you. Peaches and Mangos were used in the anything-goes categories and habaneros, Scorpion Peppers and de Arbol chilies were used to add fire to the hot salsas.”

“Some of the judges commented that heat and flavor were a big component,” Sharkey added. “They were looking for interesting combinations and layers of flavor. We expect the challenge to grow even more next year.”