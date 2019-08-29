Bears, Coyotes, Bobcat at “Go Wild” Fundraiser

The 15th annual Arrowhead Goes Wild fundraiser will be held on Aug. 31 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wildhaven Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary. The event combines food, champagne and a silent auction with an up-close view of various animals including bears, eagles, coyotes, deer, a bobcat, raccoon and silver fox. The docent-led tours will give guests the rare opportunity of seeing multiple animals at distances as near as three feet.

The silent auction will be the keystone activity — and one Wildhaven greatly relies upon to raise funds. Autographed photos from actress Lynn Collins (X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Manhunt: Unabomber, John Carter) will be among the items up for auction.

Those fancying experiences over items, will have the opportunity to bid on a ride in an Amphicar — a car that functions both on land and in water. One lucky bidder will receive a 45-minute ride inside the 1964 Amphicar from owner Jim Zuliani.

Other experiences up for auction, include:

A lakeside guest room for two from the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa. The package, said to be valued at $750, includes breakfast at BIN 189, a 50-minute couples massage, valet parking, private beach access and more.

Annual passes to SkyPark at Santa’s Village. The passes provide access to, among other things, Tunes in the Trees concerts, ziplines, ice and rollerskating, rockclimbing and mountain biking.

Two “Anytime Season Passes” to Snow Valley Mountain Resort good for skiing, snowboarding and snow play.

One round of golf for a party of four at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club.

Artworks will also be auctioned off. Patty McDonald, a local painter whose subject matter often depicts scenes from the mountain community, has donated two prints. Her past works have included various wooden boats and firefighters defeating the 2003 Lake Arrowhead blaze. The Wildhaven bears have also composed paintings, known as, “Bearcassos.” These will be available at the silent action, as will two paintings by Pat Davis.

In addition to champagne, there will be a taco and margarita bar. Susan Sparks Irving will provide live music on the harp.

Wildhaven Ranch depends on the support of donors in order to adopt, rehabilitate and care for wounded wildlife. Arrowhead Goes Wild is one of the ways people from in and around the Lake Arrowhead community can contribute to the sustainability of Wildhaven Ranch. Proceeds from the silent auction are used to purchase food, shelter and medical care for the animals.

Tickets cost $75 dollars and are available online, visit, www.wildhaven.org/events.