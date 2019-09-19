Edison’s Protocol Will Shut Off Your Electricity

Southern California Edison (SCE) is holding a community meeting to inform the public about a new Public Safety Power Shutoff protocol. At the time of publication, Edison was able to share that the new protocol involves shutting off power to mountain communities due to wind, though they said there is not an exact wind speed at which this shutoff will occur.

The purpose of this new protocol is intended to help Edison mitigate the possibility of a fire.

The meeting is on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., located at Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa; 27984, Highway 189, Lake Arrowhead. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for an open house and the presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Those in attendance will also be able to hear from emergency preparedness experts and update contact information to receive emergency notifications from SCE. Additionally, customer contact information can be updated on sce.com/psps so SCE can inform customers about outages.