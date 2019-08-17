Next in line for the Lake Arrowhead Village Concerts are Led Zepagain on Friday, Aug. 16, and Platinum Rockstars on Saturday, Aug. 17. Led Zepagain is a tribute to Led Zeppelin while Platinum Rockstars is a classic rock tribute band featuring David Victor, formerly of Boston.

Led Zepagain

According to their website, Zepagain celebrated their 30 anniversary in 2018, has achieved over a million downloads on iTunes and has played all around the world.

“Led Zepagain has become highly regarded as the most accurate and authentic replication of Led Zeppelin in the world today,” according to their website.

“It’s amazing how much you sound like us. You must have grown up on this because you were inside the music, and you paid attention to detail in your presentation…I can tell you guys really love our music!” said Led Zepplin guitarist, Jimmy Page, after attending a Led Zepagain show.

Later, “Led Zepagain attended Led Zeppelin’s 2007 Reunion Concert” and was “featured on AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2014.” They were also “asked to come back for an encore performance in 2017 to perform the iconic Led Zeppelin lV album in its entirety.”

For more information about Led Zepagain, visit www.zepagain.com.

Platinum Rockstars

According to their website, The Platinum Rockstars are a classic rock dance band who delivers “perfect recreations of the greatest classic rock hits of all-time.”

Platinum Rockstars features David Victor, who was a vocalist and guitarist for Boston, recording with them in 2010 and then performing with them on their 2012 and 2014 North American tours.

According to a press release from the band, Victor is “now forging his own path.... [and] he will be bringing the music that inspired his career to the mainstage at Lake Arrowhead.”

During the show, “fans will hear recreations of the greatest classic rock hits of all-time from bands such as Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner, Motley Crue, Van Halen and more.”

“There’s always surprises so if you came to see us last year, I can guarantee you’ll see and hear songs you’ve never heard us do before!” Victor said.

According to the press release, “the band features a spectacular lineup of touring rock musicians,” including guitarist Roby Duron, bassist Manny Aguirre and guitarist/keyboardist Victor Bender.

Victor said he enjoys playing for Lake Arrowhead fans.

“They start mellow, then they get moving and finish strong! I think Lake Arrowheadians appreciate that we deliver a great deal of musical variety,” Victor said. “There’s really something for everyone.”

For more information about Platinum Rockstars, visit www.platinumrockstars.com. Visit www.mountain-news.com on Saturday, Aug. 17, just before the concert, to read more about David Victor and how the Platinum Rockstars came to be.

UPDATE (Saturday, Aug. 17):

Victor said his mother and sisters “are all fantastic artists” and he wanted his own art. He always loved music and eventually started playing guitar when he was 16 years old.

“My sister's boyfriend was sitting on our front lawn playing the first few notes of "More than a Feeling." I was blown away and asked how long he'd been playing. He was like, 'Two weeks,' and I said 'well that's the art for me.’”

Though he is a vocalist and guitarist, Victor said he did play drums for a little while, but it was easier to pick up a guitar and practice anywhere and so more quietly.

"It's tough to find a place to practice drums,” Victor said.

“When I started to be able to sing, it was clear that it was harder to find singers than it was to find drummers,” Victor added. “Singers are pretty much the hardest to find, so we're really blessed to have so many great singers [in Platinum Rockstars].”

Though he described himself as the primary singer, Victor said Platinum Rockstars has multiple lead singers.

Having played in Boston now, Victor said they were the first band that felt like his generation’s music growing up, in addition to being the song he heard when his sister’s boyfriend played guitar.

“My dad played the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Doors. It was like, ‘okay, that's their music, what are we going to have that's our music?’” Victor said. “Then Boston came out, and it was like, 'yeah this is our music!' and it sounded great! We were blown away.”

Victor’s music career eventually led him to his own musical projects though. He currently has a number of them.

"This is one of six bands that I do,” Victor said. “I have this band, Platinum Rockstars; The Hits of Boston & Styx, we used to get called Bostyx, we played here as Bostyx a few times; Supergroup, with is former members of Credence Clearwater, Y&T and Joe Satriani’s band, and I was in Boston, so good little supergroup; Rockin' America, which is a rock 'n roll road trip across America with video and all this music from the different areas of the country where the music was born; I've got a dance band with the drummer called Little Dogs; and I have an acoustic solo show called "Songs and Stories from the Road."

Victor said he also started a new project this year, called Harmony & Healing, which is a charity.

“We bring musicians to hospitals and help their facilities and play music that they remember,” Victor said. “It really lifts their spirits and speeds the healing process. It's really an interesting phenomenon.”

Platinum Rockstars was the first band Victor put together in 2007, and Victor believes they have played at Lake Arrowhead around 10 times now.

The normal drummer has been out from the band lately though, due to three herniated disks. Victor said his best friend, Michael, has stepped in though. Michael also plays in Boston & Styx.

At the beginning of Platinum Rockstars, Victor said they used to costume changes to resemble the band they were playing tribute songs to, but that caused confusion as to why they were leaving the stage, so they hired a DJ to entertain people while they were changing. Then they reduced it to only Victor changing and the rest of the band would play instrumental rock medleys while he was off-stage.

“That were mashups of a whole bunch of signature riffs. We blended all these riffs together,” Victor said. “It was originally just a pure time waster so I could on a different wig. People loved it so much, I wanted to get out there for the medleys. We ended up added those to the show.”

Victor said his favorite part about what he does is giving people a “great show” and taking people back to the time when these songs first came out.

“It's more fun to know you're doing something that moves people. The only way to move them is to give them what they remember because that gives them their dopamine rush and makes them remember when they were 18-years-old.... and when they listen back to [music from that time] they're instantly transported,” Victor said. “You're delivering the music and they remember in the best way possible to make it like their listening to the album, but it's being played live. That's the most fun, by a long shot.”

To see more about Victor’s numerous projects, visit www.davidvictorpresents.com and www.harmonyandhealing.org.

Next week, Who Generation is playing on Friday, Aug. 23, while Queen Nation is playing on Saturday, Aug. 24. Who Generation is a tribute to The Who while Queen Nation is a tribute to Queen.

The concerts will begin at 7 p.m. all season. Reserved seating is available. For more information on reserving a table or to see the full summer concert lineup, visit www.thelakearrowheadvillage.com.