Man Beats Girlfriend, Drives Away Drunk and Heavily Armed

On Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 5:54 a.m. deputies assigned to the Twin Peaks Station responded to Mountains Community Hospital located in Lake Arrowhead. The victim stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend of two years, John Neibert, 43 Year old resident of Lake Arrowhead.

The incident took place in the 300 Block of Klamath Drive in Lake Arrowhead. Neibert was intoxicated and accused the victim of cheating because she did not send him a nude photo that he requested. The victim walked away from Neibert and he followed her into their bedroom where he demanded sex. He attempted to force himself upon her and she resisted and he ended up pushing the victim off the bed causing her head and face to hit the floor. She sustained injuries to her face and other parts of her body. She got up in a daze and attempted to leave their home, but Neibert took the victim’s keys and cellphone refusing to let her leave. At about 3:00 a.m. Neibert gave the victim her telephone and keys and allowed her to leave. The victim warned deputies he made threatening statements to her and owned several firearms.

Sergeant Brandt located Neibert’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Neibert was detained and had a loaded .45 caliber pistol on the passenger seat next to him. He also had an assault rifle and a Savage brand hunting rifle inside the vehicle. Neibert was arrested for domestic violence and weapons charges.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is urged to contact Detectives Trujillo or Goines, Deputies Olivas and Perez at the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station at (909) 336-0600.