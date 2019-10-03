Arrowhead Lake Association Election Results

With the votes in and the ballots counted, the Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) announced the winners of the 2019 Board of Directors Election. Vacancies in the North District and At-Large Office A needed to be filled.

Bob Mattison won re-election by edging out challenger Dennis Lepore for the ALA Director At-Large A position. Mattison is a former director in management consulting at Deloitte Consulting. With 30 years of experience advising some of the largest companies in the United States, he will use his skills in financial planning and control and operations management to ensure fair ALA financial budgets. Mattison is a full-time resident of Lake Arrowhead along with his wife Kathryn and their two golden retrievers. Mattison will serve a three-year term.

Chris Wilson emerged victorious in his race against Louie Moreno in the North District. Chris has been a captain with the local fire department since 1991. In his election statement he noted that his “only agenda is to represent your interests and concerns.” Wilson is a father of three and has lived in the mountain communities since 1990. He will serve a one-year term before facing re-election.