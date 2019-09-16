Letter to the Editor - Aug. 15

HELP KIDS GO BACK TO SCHOOL

Many of the families in the Rim of the World School District lack the resources to send their children to the first day of school with all the pencils, notebooks and other supplies they need.

While you’re shopping, won’t you buy a few extra items and donate them to a local child who is at risk of homelessness? Help us make the first day of school a happy one for a needy child in the Rim of the World School District.

Drop off donations until Aug. 29 at boxes found in some businesses and churches. See the Mountain Homeless Coalition (MCH) website for locations.

Suggested needed items: pencils, folders, Crayons, markers, colored pencils, highlighters. 3-hole paper packs, 3-ring binders, spiral notebooks, wipes, lip balm, deodorant, toothpaste/toothbrush, brush/comb, feminine products, shampoo/conditioner, lotion/body wash.

For further information, please contact MHC at 909 713-4099.

Thank you!

SUE WALKER, LAKE ARROWHEAD

MY LAKE ARROWHEAD ADVENTURE

I have been visiting my grandparents’ house on Dom Way since I was 8 years old. My family has so many memories of birthdays, holidays, sledding in the winters, and unfortunately many losses as well. Over the last thirty-one years I have loved seeing so many different species of wildlife around Lake Arrowhead, but Monday evening was a new first!

I was sitting on the back porch about 7:30 p.m., just as I had done many times before, when something caught my eye. I turned slightly and through the bush, about 2 feet away, was a beautiful bobcat staring at me. We watched each other for a brief moment while I slowly got my phone ready for a picture. I turned and took a picture and then she (or he) decided to mosey on through the trees and up the rocks beyond the property line.

What an amazing memory for what is to likely be my final trip to Pappaw and Gramma’s before they move east to be closer to family. I have been blessed to call Lake Arrowhead my home away from home and I am excited to add this to the many stories that I will forever share with my kids, and one day my own grandkids.

NIKI MILLER, LAKE ARROWHEAD

SMALL TRASH

I just read the Mountain News from this week. There’s an article published about cigarette butts and the damage that they cause the environment, businesses and the overall community. I’m glad to see such articles that promote awareness. I suggest that you follow-up with an article about opportunities for people to clean up the mountain roads, such as the county Adopt-a-Road program, the Cal-Trans Adopt-a-Highway program or ALA shoreline clean-up program.

I have picked up thousands of cigarette butts and other pieces of trash in the last few months along a one-mile stretch of North Bay Road. However, every week when I go out to clean up this area, it appears that I had picked up nothing the previous week. Additionally, much of this litter along the roads gets flushed into Lake Arrowhead after windy days and storms.

Highway 173, north of the Mormon Church, is littered with tires, giant chucks of metal and construction materials, cardboard and other trash. This area and many other roads are a horrible representation of our mountain and it deters second home-buyers and new families from moving to the community — millennials especially, since they are environmentally conscious.

BRIAN HALL, LAKE ARROWHEAD

A PLEA TO THE COMMUNITY

Another racist posting tacked on a Crestline garage which read: MEXI’S GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM WE DON’T WANT YOU HERE! GET OUT!

Every week I buy the Mountain News and see photos of lovely people. Every week I see a long list of neighborhood churches, Christian churches, advertising their messages around Jesus and love. Then hate incidents happen in Crestline, so hurtful and scary to the people they are directed at, including their children. Each of us should ask, how would we feel if directed at us?

Where are the churches standing up for LOVE and condemning the hate?

Please, we need our churches’ moral leadership, if only to remind congregants of what was once a common American good: the basic Golden Rule.

Does having neighbors of other hues mean hating them?

And a reminder: Many “Mexi’s” were here before you and me.

JUDITH HANSEN, CRESTLINE