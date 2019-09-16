Letter to the Editor - Aug. 22

CONDOLENCES

Dear Wayne, The entire District is very sorry to hear of the passing of Ralph Wagner. We have lowered our flag to half-staff in his honor.

On behalf of the Lake Arrowhead Community Services District and its Board of Directors, we would like to express our sympathies regarding the passing of Ralph Wagner.

Ralph was instrumental in the formation of the District and the Arrowhead Lake Association and can be credited with the structure of the current local governance of the lake. He was the first President of the LACSD Board of Directors in 1978 and served the District as recently as 2014.

He was a great advocate for our community. We are grateful to him for all the information he collected and shared. We will continue using his data for water modeling and lake level forecasting for decades to come.

We would like to extend our condolences to the Arrowhead Lake Association, Ianita Wagner and the entire Wagner family. His breadth of knowledge will be missed.

Let us know if there is anything we can do.

CATHERINE CERRI, GENERAL MANAGER

Lake Arrowhead Community Services District

IN APPRECIATION

Lake Arrowhead has lost a Titan. On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Ralph Wagner passed away in his sleep. We were always friends. Often on the opposite sides of issues and each of us, in his own way, was stubborn, recalcitrant and opinionated. We were united in the common, determined affirmation that the community of Lake Arrowhead will prosper only if it eschews profit and partisanship in maintaining a full and healthy lake.

Lake Arrowhead will never see the likes of him again. We miss you, Ralph. With Admiration and Respect,

TED HEYCK, LAKE ARROWHEAD