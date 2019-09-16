Letter to the Editor - Aug. 29

INSPIRATION FOR THE FUTURE

Ralph Wagner is an historic icon for Lake Arrowhead, Rim of the World and the San Bernardino Mountains, an inspiration for the future. Our water guru in all its forms, Ralph’s profession was based on his passion and mission.

He set the stage for local self-determination as a founder for the Arrowhead Lake Association and the Lake Arrowhead Community Services District, private and public entities combined to act as a virtual city. Ralph’s latest work extended water and sewer lines to MacKay County Park strategically located above the lake adjacent to Mountains Community Hospital and the North Shore Forest Service campground connecting with the Pacific Crest Trail.

Ralph advised me regarding planning, developing and managing an intermountain trail and getting Nestlé/Arrowhead Springs Water to help fund it. Ralph had served as a consultant to Nestlé, provided solutions for protecting Strawberry Creek while contributing its fair share of profits to the San Bernardino Mountains. Ralph’s analysis was always based on hydrology and financial data designed to strike a balance.

I appreciate Ralph immensely and only wish that our opportunity to work professionally together coincided with our respective career paths. Now he joins a pantheon of leaders along with Mary Putnam Henck and George Hesemann in education and forest management that should be part of any civics curriculum for the Rim of the World School District. I’m eternally grateful, Ralph!

BRUCE DANIELS, RUNNING SPRINGS