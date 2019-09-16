Letter to the editor Sept. 5

WILDHAVEN EVENT A ‘MIRACLE’

The 15th Annual ‘Arrowhead Goes Wild’ Event was indeed an enjoyable event and nothing short of a miracle! Due to emergency and unexpected priorities, planning of the event was only one short month.

If it wasn’t for Angela Yap, passionate supporter for our wild ones, and the Mountain News advertising, this event would not have been. Angela procured most of the auction items and worked long hours to help with the organizing the Gala.

The Round Barn was full of happy guests who really love animals! Guest of honor, Dr. Tom Greek, Yorba Linda Veterinarian who has cared for Wildhaven’s wild ones, won the bid for the Lake Arrowhead Resort package.

It was heart warming to hear the rescue stories of the wild animals and how they’ve impacted the lives of their keepers, the Curator and the thousands of guests who have visited them.

The business community came together with auction items in support of the wildlife sanctuary. It was evident by the enthusiasm of the animal lovers that the Tour captured their attention as they visited bears, eagles, bobcat, coyotes, deer, and other wildlife.

Also many thanks were given to Rita Price of Farmers Insurance, who has been the VIP Champagne Sponsor for 15 years! Barry Robinson, our entertaining and skillful auctioneer, was loved by the guests for his African helmet, endearing charm and British accent!

Remax Lakeside, (Lee Barrow, Vicki Wickersham and Carol Garden) at the last moment, gave their time and skills for the event, as well as Kyle and Anastasia of Lake Arrowhead Car Services.

Of course, the Wildhaven staff (headed by Kyle Mosher, Nancy Anderson and Mick & Kiki & Arianna Dadarrio) and volunteers headed by Misty Garthoffner, who worked hard to make the event comfortable for the animals and a good experience for our guests.

As Curator of Wildhaven Ranch, I am proud of our precious wildlife and what they give to educate our public. My greatest thanks is to Our Father and Creator who gave us such wonderful wild ones, friends and donations from supporters, and this beautiful mountain and forest in which to live!

Blessings from the wild ones!

DIANE DRAGOTTO WILLIAMS

Director and Curator, Wildhaven Ranch