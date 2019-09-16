Letter to the Editor - Sept. 12

Watch out for Emerging Limitations of Your Homeowner Rights

Editor’s Note: For those who have not read the Update stories referenced here, you can view them online by going to www.mountain-news.com, scrolling down to the “Magazines” section on the right-hand side, clicking on the “Lake Arrowhead Update - Labor Day 2019” issue, and navigating to pages 44 and 46 repsectively.

As a regular reader of the Lake Arrowhead Update, the editor’s history of fairness in printing differing sides of important issues is truly appreciated.

A couple of articles in the Labor Day issue attacking short-term rental (STR) of homes give pause as to their motivation. The first article, “Government Agencies Lose Money on Short-term Rental Tax Deals,” is put forward by AHLA. Readers should be alerted that AHLA represents hotel chains, et al., and their input is self-serving. The assertion that STRs are responsible for loss of tax revenue is absurd on its face. For example, short-term rentals pay out the same 7% county tax on every rental dollar collected, as do the commercial enterprises, plus pay registration and inspection fees. The taxation and fees are for the “privilege” of supplementing income in order to help them pay property taxes to the state. Not a huge enterprise, just mom and pop making ends meet. Indeed, the propagandized article goes on to state that STRs are deemed a “diversion from traditional lodging sources. In other words, the hit piece actually admits to intent to stamp out any competition from the little guy.

The article also implies STRs are some kind of new phenomenon. Speaking from personal knowledge, my family rented vacation home two generations back -- so please, trying to sell that rotten rhubarb doesn’t fly. Occasional renting of homes is, in fact, a long tradition going back to the very beginning of Lake Arrowhead history. Families simply want to experience the beauty and uniqueness that is our lake community through staying in the pleasant comfort of a home, rather than a commercial setting. Many become Lake Arrowhead homeowners as a result.

As shown above, the article’s closing assertion that government agencies lose money because of STRs is misleading, since STRs pay the same taxes and fees on every dollar received as the commercial guys. As a practical matter, we all know government agencies will spend whatever they are “entitled” to collect and ever want more from the taxpayer. It’s hard to feel empathy for that, so let’s give the regular people a break and not wring our hands over some fictitious tax starvation problem.

The second article, “Lake Arrowhead to Maintain Private State,” is, on its face, a good thing. What is not reported is that, under the umbrella, restrictions on lake rights are in the offing that drastically limit use by family and guests. If implemented, such will drive all property owners to distraction. In essence, the owner must always be present and have proper identification on any lake trail or on the lake, and is further limited to only five guests in tow. Yes, the restriction applies not just to STRs, but to our kids, grandkids, relatives and friends. All this supposedly to “protect” lake area integrity. So much for a property owner’s right to bring or send up our family and friends to enjoy the lake environment, which is one of the primary reasons for purchasing our lake rights homes in the first place.

In addition to denying our unaccompanied guests from even being present on the lake or lake trails, such restriction includes our own docks and piers. No, that is not far-fetched, it is specifically stated in the ALA ad hoc committee’s proposals. Oh yes, there is some leeway, but only if the owners pay a penalty fee of 50% above the already recently increased dock fee.

The article takes note of the comment from an ALA member that “if this were a yacht or a country club, it’s [visitors] wouldn’t be allowed.” Well, the comment speaks for itself as a decidedly narrow view of society that would impose 18th-century aristocratic elitism on the rest of us.

It would seem that the content of both articles need be taken seriously and give evidence of an emerging policy attitude by the few, promoting a plethora of harmful intended and unintended consequences.

“Heaven help us!” was the comment from a fellow ALA member upon learning of the recent proposals.

Respectfully submitted,

William Larson