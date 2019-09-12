Rim Football Flying Through Opposing Defense

On the evening of Friday, Sept. 6, the Rim of the World High School football team hosted the Boron High School Wildcats and came away with their second pre-season win. The Wildcats put up a tougher defense against the Fighting Scots compared to last week’s blowout against Excelsior Charter School, but Rim overcame with a final score of Rim, 39, Boron, 0.

With three minutes left in the first quarter, the Fighting Scots scored their first touchdown with a run into the end zone from Phillip Smith, #5. The extra kick from Jorge Salvaterria, #11, grazed the upright bar and bounced out, missing the extra point, which gave the Fighting Scots a 6 – 0 lead over the Wildcats.

The Rim defense was able to shut the door on much of the Wildcats’ running plays, which kept Boron scrambling with lost yardage. With a third down and six yards to go, the Rim defense swarmed the Boron quarterback, forcing the quarterback to make multiple intentional groundings of the ball and compelling the quarterback to throw the ball long on several occasions.

The key defenders were CJ King, #35, with two sacks and Jason Sherman, #80, with one sack. Branden David, #66, had two defensive tackles and one pass interception. Another standout player, Nate Maier, #55, executed three fumble recoveries in the game. Overall, the defensive line played a key role in shutting down any strategy from the Boron Wildcats.

Leading the offensive was quarterback Brock Chapman, #2, who mixed up the plays with a combination, going to the air for five completions out of nine attempts for a total of 96 yards. CJ King, #35 was Brock Chapman’s favorite pick to receive the air ball with receptions for a total of 91 yards and two touchdowns. The running game was dominated by Phillip Smith, #5, with 31 carries, for a total of 228 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rim Fighting Scots football team has demonstrated their mastery of a strong defense in the first two pre-season games and effectively stopped any offensive attacks from the opposing teams. Rim has effectively used the air attack for a gain of meaningful yardage and diverted every play from a being a run. The offensive line has been able to punch holes in their opponents’ defense, making the running game the backbone of the Fighting Scots scoring machine.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the Bishop Union Mustangs from Bishop will be traveling 255 miles south to Townsend Stadium for Rim’s third pre-season game. Last year, Rim traveled to Bishop to win the game 13-7. This year, Bishop is 1-1 for the pre-season and has a passing game with an average of 64 yards per game. The two teams appear to be evenly matched and Rim’s defense should be on guard for the pass and hopefully bring in some interceptions.

Come out and cheer on the Fighting Scots football team as they host the Bishop Mustangs in what should be an exciting game. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m., so get there early to get a good seat!