Honoring Our Special Olympic Athletes

On Saturday, Aug. 24, more than 480 Special Olympics Southern California athletes competed at the Bowling Championship at Fountain Valley Bowl!

This championship was the culmination of regional training and competitions for athletes from across Southern California who will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals and ribbons.

The Special Olympics transforms lives through the joy of sport every day and everywhere. With 4.4 million athletes in 170 countries, and millions more volunteers and supporters, Special Olympics is also the world’s largest sports organization and social movement for people with intellectual disabilities.

Through the power of sports, people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths and abilities, skills and success. The athletes find joy, confidence and fulfillment on the playing field and in life. They also inspire people in their communities and elsewhere to open their hearts to a wider world of human talents and potential.

The mission of Special Olympics Southern California is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Special Olympics Rim Mountain Communities was a certified Local Program of Special Olympics Southern California in October 2017 and provides year-round sports training and athletic competitions. The owners of Rim Bowling and Entertainment, Jody and Joseph Glaviano, have been dedicated in their support to the local Special Olympic athletes summer program and intellectually disabled community year after year.

The local program wishes to serve more individuals with intellectual disabilities through the power of sports to discover new strengths, abilities, skills, and success. For more information, contact Special Olympics Rim Mountain Communities Local Program Coordinator, Polly Sauer at psauer@yahoo.com or at (909) 337-3694.

The Special Olympics Southern California Fall Season begins with training for Special Olympic athletes in volleyball at the Pinecrest Conference Center on Thursdays, beginning on Sept. 12, from 3 to 4 p.m. Special Olympic Golf training begins on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club. Training for both sports continues until final competitions in early November.

The program needs more volunteer coaches. For more information on being a coach, contact Special Olympics Rim Mountains Communities Head Bob Kinzel at bobkinzel77@gmail.com or at (818) 438-0185.