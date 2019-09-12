"Under the Lights" Pro Golf Shootout

On Friday, after the first 18 holes of a two-day Pro/Am golf tournament, twenty country club professional golfers teed off at twilight on the 18th hole at Lake Arrowhead Country Club (LACC). Billed as the “Under the Lights Shootout,” the elimination began with a chip-off and putting to determine who would be eliminated at the first hole. The competition then moved to the the ninth and 10th fairways, which are located in front of the clubhouse. Hole by hole, more pro’s were eliminated.

As darkness approached, the members followed the action in their golf carts. Soon, it was down to the just two finalists; Raj Samara from the Wilshire Country Club and Andy Silverman, assistant pro at (LACC).

Brent Teunis, LACC’s director of golf, called the action as members circled the ninth green and watched and cheered for their favorite pro. The final two pro golfers battled through the night, replaying the ninth hole four times.

The pressure to drive long and straight yielded only one drive hitting the green, by Andy. It was a long, uphill putt with a bump and a slope. They tied again. Both golfers had to chip out of the sand trap and tall rough surrounding the green; then they dealt with the pressure to make the putt. They tied three times and returned to the ninth tee to play it again.

On the fourth round Raj made a miracle chip from a hillside rough, landing it in the perfect spot an rolling it within eight feet of the pin. This was the winning shot. Andy displayed great sportsmanship as the hometown favorite throughout the night and congratulated Raj at the conclusion.

The members and their guests enjoyed an exceptional Mexican food fiesta with street faire flair, that went on for eight hours. Food stations were set up with tacos, quesadillas, nachos and some authentic salsa. Kathleen Sharkey, executive chef, along with Britni Marinaro, food and beverage manager, and their teams, did a terrific job.