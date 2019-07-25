Skating and Spray-Painting Promoted as Positive Youth Activities

On Thursday, July 18, the second Game of Skate was held at the Crestline skate park near Goodwins. Before the game and throughout the event, there were free hot dogs and chips available to all in attendance. Citizen on Patrol was also present.

SKATE is a skateboarding game similar to HORSE in basketball, where one person does a trick and everyone else copies it. Those who fail to copy the trick receive a letter (S-K-A-T-E). After failing enough times to have all the letters of SKATE, that participant is out of the game. The last person to be in the game is the winner.

They also have a “Best Trick” competition where the skaters take turns performing tricks for 15 minutes. When the time limit is up, the audience votes for who they think was the best skater overall.

Harrison Scullin, the media specialist for Rim Family Services, said they normally have around 18 skaters at each event, so they have a category for kids age 13 and under and another category for youth age 14 and older. While the skate park was populated throughout the event, only five teenagers participated in the game this time.

Josh Thrower won SKATE while Jordan Jedlick won the Best Trick competition. They each won Powell Peralta decks. A deck in skateboarding is the name for the board itself, with or without wheels. They often have artwork on the bottom.

Other participants included Bryan Calkins, Lennon Houghtalms and John Bennett. Lennon was the youngest of the group at 13 years old.

Throughout the event, Wes Abarca and Kaylee Larson were spray painting a skateboard-themed banner. Abarca is a program assistant with the Rim of the World Recreation and Park District and Larson is a 13-year-old who goes to the Lake Gregory Education Center and works with Abarca and other teens to spray paint murals at the education center.

Cellophane was wrapped around two poles at the skatepark to provide Arbarca and Larson with a canvas they could spray paint on during the Game of Skate. They created a banner that was then torn down and thrown away after the game was over. Abarca said spray painting on cellophane, while a clever way to spray paint in public areas without getting in trouble for tagging buildings, can’t be saved well. He said the spray paint sticks and creates a mess of the cellophane.

Game of Skate is a collaborative event involving California Highway Patrol, the Twin Peaks Sheriff Station, Rim Family Services, Rim Communities for Youth, Lake Gregory Recreation Company, and many more. The purpose was to create a drug-free and safe environment for youth at the Crestline Skatepark and promote fun activities for them.

The next event and final Game of Skate of the season is on Thursday, Sept. 19. There will be older skaters teaching youth and the raffle will include SkyPark tickets.