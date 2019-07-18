Sunshine for Rim Nordic’s Second Race

Racers from all over Southern California, and even from Mexico, came to enjoy our cooler weather and continue racing in the cross country mountain bike series at Rim Nordic Bike Park outside of Running Springs.

Racers enjoyed a sunny, 80-degree day with a slight breeze. It was quite warm compared to the 30-degree, snowy weather at the first race in May.

Locals racing this event included Garnet Vertican from Crestline, Richard Teachout from Sky Forest, Charlie Farrell from Lake Arrowhead and Elaine Gilbert from Running Springs. Vertican came in fifth place in the Expert class. In the Beginner class, Farrell came in fourth place, Teachout came in third place and Gilbert came in first place in the Beginner class.

The free kid’s race for 10 and under was hit, as they raced in the base area and were met at the finish line with popsicles, t-shirts and a medal for their efforts.

The third event is XC#3 on Aug, 11. More information can be found on the website at www.rimnordic.com under the mountain biking page.

The Rim Nordic Bike Park is open on weekends for biking from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rentals are available with a snack bar and bike shop for your needs. There are a lot of single track trails with fire roads suitable for all ages.